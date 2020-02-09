Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 179,801 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 179,801 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $18,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,026,000 after purchasing an additional 702,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,621,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,387 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,750,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,612,000 after purchasing an additional 708,443 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,907,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,163,000 after buying an additional 856,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,699,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,987,000 after buying an additional 2,093,277 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPW opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MPW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.35.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

