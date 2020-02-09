Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 27,005 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,005 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.34% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,605.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRL opened at $158.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.50 and a 1-year high of $180.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.59.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $749.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.34 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. CL King began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

