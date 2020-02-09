Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 108,862 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 536,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,862 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.09.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Compass Point started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

