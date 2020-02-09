iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 38,494 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,754,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,691,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.35. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

