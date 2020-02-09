Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 17,519 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,519 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $11,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total transaction of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,256,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,221 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $167.76 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $116.95 and a fifty-two week high of $169.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.27.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.