Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,196,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,416,000 after purchasing an additional 264,459 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,042,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,785,000 after purchasing an additional 291,768 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,066,000 after buying an additional 48,955 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 334,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after purchasing an additional 179,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 207,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $108.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average of $105.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $97.24 and a 1 year high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

