Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,247 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,176,673. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.65 and a 200 day moving average of $95.24. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.