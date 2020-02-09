Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $577,937,000 after acquiring an additional 90,060 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $556,430,000 after buying an additional 90,358 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,523,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $479,764,000 after acquiring an additional 51,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,082,226 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104,439 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT opened at $87.87 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

