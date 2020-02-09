Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 70,649 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 351,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,649 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $13,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.3% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 31,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 127,201 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,979.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $31,275.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,037.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,702 shares of company stock worth $98,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BXMT stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $39.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Compass Point began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

