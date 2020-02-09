Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Raised by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 20,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.62.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $579.43 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.15 and a 52-week high of $616.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $589.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.25.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,894 shares of company stock valued at $15,409,364. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

