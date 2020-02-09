Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys New Shares in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 424,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $29.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

