Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $13.98 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 540,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247,614 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $13,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 237.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

PK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

PK opened at $23.34 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.64). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

