SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 186.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,083,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,113,000 after buying an additional 353,358 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,776,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,679,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 336,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $42.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0753 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

