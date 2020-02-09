VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 49,141 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52.

