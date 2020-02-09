Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 750 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFM opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $31.57.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.