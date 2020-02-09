Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 350.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $196.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.70. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $161.86 and a 12-month high of $199.20.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

