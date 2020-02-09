Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s Largest Position

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,493 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 16.7% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,194.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $320.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.43. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.56 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,422.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

