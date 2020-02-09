CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,482 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,243,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price objective (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,473.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,479.23 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,416.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,286.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,018.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

