CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 226 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Home Depot by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 106,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,191,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $237.30 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $239.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

