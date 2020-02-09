CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $675,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 695.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

NFLX opened at $366.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $339.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.01. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

