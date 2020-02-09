CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.06.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $249.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.53 and a 12-month high of $251.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.