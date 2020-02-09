CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

