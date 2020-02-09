CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 653 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.4% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.0% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Eaton by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

NYSE:ETN opened at $101.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $103.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

