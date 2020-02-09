CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,127 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 261.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.37.

Shares of MU stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $60.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.