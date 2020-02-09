Insider Buying: Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Purchases 45,300 Shares of Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 45,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.41 per share, with a total value of C$109,173.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,097,765.22.

Robert Harold Geddes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

On Friday, January 3rd, Robert Harold Geddes purchased 15,531 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,904.58.

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$2.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.92. The firm has a market cap of $384.44 million and a PE ratio of 6.14. Ensign Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$6.45.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$393.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$421.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc will post -0.5500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESI. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.88.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.