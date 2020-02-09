Insider Selling: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) CFO Sells $70,473.00 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) CFO Robert Garechana sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $70,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Equity Residential stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $71.87 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 7,493.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 23,679 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 115,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

