Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Sells 1,017 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $91,723.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,601,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Deepak Chopra sold 14,050 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,265,624.00.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $117.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $305.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 267.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

