Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) CFO Buys $46,152.00 in Stock

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) CFO Marc Belsky purchased 15,384 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,152.00.

Marc Belsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Marc Belsky purchased 800 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,208.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. Kezar Life Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 302.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 24.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 56.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

