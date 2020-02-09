Insider Selling: MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,335.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles A. Cashman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Charles A. Cashman sold 2,656 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $57,768.00.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. MarineMax Inc has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $23.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarineMax Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in MarineMax by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $158,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

