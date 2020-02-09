Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Batty Jill A. De Sells 2,800 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Batty Jill A. De sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $136,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,376.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 33.45%. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

