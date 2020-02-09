Insider Selling: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) CAO Sells $74,476.20 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $74,476.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE EQR opened at $84.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $71.87 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.69.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.04%.

Several research firms have commented on EQR. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $937,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Equity Residential by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Equity Residential by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 618,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

