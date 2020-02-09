Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 50,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,942.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $142,000.00.
  • On Thursday, January 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $81,500.00.
  • On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 22,262 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $34,728.72.
  • On Monday, January 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00.
  • On Friday, January 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00.
  • On Monday, December 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00.
  • On Friday, December 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.
  • On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.39. Opko Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Opko Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,467,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after acquiring an additional 812,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Opko Health by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,898,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,461 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in Opko Health by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,003,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 910,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Opko Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,462,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Opko Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opko Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC
VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC
Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 750 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF
Apple Inc. is Capital Investment Counsel Inc's Largest Position
Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 452 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc.
