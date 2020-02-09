Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 50,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,942.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $142,000.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $81,500.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 22,262 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $34,728.72.

On Monday, January 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.39. Opko Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Opko Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,467,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after acquiring an additional 812,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Opko Health by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,898,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,461 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in Opko Health by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,003,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 910,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Opko Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,462,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Opko Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opko Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

