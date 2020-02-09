Kalpana Desai Acquires 4,536 Shares of JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) Stock

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) insider Kalpana Desai acquired 4,536 shares of JANUS/IDR UNRESTR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$28.66 ($20.33) per share, with a total value of A$130,001.76 ($92,199.83).

Shares of ASX:JHG opened at A$40.09 ($28.43) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$33.60. JANUS/IDR UNRESTR has a 1 year low of A$26.11 ($18.52) and a 1 year high of A$38.32 ($27.18).

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.536 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 17th. This is an increase from JANUS/IDR UNRESTR’s previous Final dividend of $0.50. JANUS/IDR UNRESTR’s dividend payout ratio is 96.39%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

