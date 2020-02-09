Kalpana Desai Acquires 4,536 Shares of JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) Stock

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) insider Kalpana Desai acquired 4,536 shares of JANUS/IDR UNRESTR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$28.66 ($20.33) per share, with a total value of A$130,001.76 ($92,199.83).

Shares of ASX:JHG opened at A$40.09 ($28.43) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$33.60. JANUS/IDR UNRESTR has a 1 year low of A$26.11 ($18.52) and a 1 year high of A$38.32 ($27.18).

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.536 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 17th. This is an increase from JANUS/IDR UNRESTR’s previous Final dividend of $0.50. JANUS/IDR UNRESTR’s dividend payout ratio is 96.39%.

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

