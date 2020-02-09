Insider Buying: Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Director Didier Hirsch purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00.

KN opened at $16.11 on Friday. Knowles Corp has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter worth $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Knowles in the third quarter worth $55,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KN shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

