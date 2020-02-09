Insider Selling: NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) CFO Sells $89,412.00 in Stock

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $89,412.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,393. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NVEC opened at $69.52 on Friday. NVE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.98 and a fifty-two week high of $104.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $67.37. The company has a market capitalization of $337.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.37.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 57.13%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVE by 6,002.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVE by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NVE during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NVE by 53.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded NVE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

