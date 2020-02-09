HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Purchases $111,650.00 in Stock

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Director James R. Mitchell purchased 3,500 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $31.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $777.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. HomeStreet Inc has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $35.44.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.