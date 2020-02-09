Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Sells $48,000.00 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LKFN opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.93. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 319,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 87,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LKFN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

