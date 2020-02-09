GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) COO Sells 10,000 Shares

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) COO Mark C. Hood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $106,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,610 shares in the company, valued at $240,344.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GSB opened at $9.98 on Friday. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in GlobalSCAPE by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GlobalSCAPE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GlobalSCAPE by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GlobalSCAPE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE in the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

