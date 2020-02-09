Insider Selling: eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Sells 3,141 Shares of Stock

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.