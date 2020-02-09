Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells $57,450.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $57,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,103.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $51,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $52,150.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $50,150.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $53,875.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $55,925.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $56,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $58,025.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $57,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $59,800.00.

NYSE WORK opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. Slack has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Slack by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.76.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

