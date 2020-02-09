Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) EVP Sells $102,650.00 in Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) EVP Theresa Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $102,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,151 shares in the company, valued at $721,650.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $46.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after buying an additional 76,939 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Flushing Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 668,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Flushing Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 7,626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 112,411 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flushing Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

