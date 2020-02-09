BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 416,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,108 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in BCE were worth $19,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in BCE in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 155.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.74 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.29%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.