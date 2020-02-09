Cambridge Trust Co. Makes New $9.73 Million Investment in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 105,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,725,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.12.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average of $93.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.