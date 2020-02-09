Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 27 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 81,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,909.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,640.54 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,007.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,964.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $37.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.