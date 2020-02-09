Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $71.09 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 924,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.44% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $71,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $79.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.