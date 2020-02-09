Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $183.54 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.16 and a 1-year high of $186.49. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.38.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

