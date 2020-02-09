Cambridge Trust Co. Has $3.36 Million Stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. owned 0.15% of Northwest Natural worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 203.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN opened at $73.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.26. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 81.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWN. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Williams Capital raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $365,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

