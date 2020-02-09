Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,584 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $21,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,029,000 after purchasing an additional 289,701 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.00, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

