Cambridge Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 41.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $659,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $97.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $222.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

