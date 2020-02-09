Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,198 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising comprises about 1.0% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $23,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 17,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12-month low of $74.38 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

